Crestline Management LP Purchases 3,317 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Crestline Management LP raised its position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 414.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,117 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,317 shares during the period. Crestline Management LP’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $1,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HCA. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Tidemark LLC bought a new position in HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Activest Wealth Management raised its position in HCA Healthcare by 1,250.0% in the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Eastern Bank purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HCA has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded HCA Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $392.00 to $366.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $384.00 to $376.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $380.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on HCA Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $381.13.

Insider Activity

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Jennifer Berres sold 9,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.59, for a total value of $3,075,250.47. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,971,757.08. The trade was a 38.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HCA Healthcare Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:HCA opened at $354.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.07, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $335.10 and a 200 day moving average of $329.24. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $289.98 and a 52-week high of $417.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.22 billion, a PE ratio of 16.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.46.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $6.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.75 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $18.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.26 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 586.47% and a net margin of 8.16%. HCA Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.36 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 24.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.81%.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Featured Stories

