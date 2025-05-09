Crestline Management LP Decreases Stock Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Crestline Management LP lessened its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,757 shares during the quarter. Crestline Management LP’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FIL Ltd grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 42.0% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 28,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 8,542 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $1,018,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 138,836,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,640,569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079,056 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,158,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,427,000 after acquiring an additional 312,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 380,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,212,000 after acquiring an additional 38,802 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

U.S. Bancorp Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:USB opened at $42.08 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.19. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $35.18 and a 1 year high of $53.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The business had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.75%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.50%.

Insider Transactions at U.S. Bancorp

In other U.S. Bancorp news, Director Aleem Gillani purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.32 per share, for a total transaction of $186,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $559,800. The trade was a 50.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

USB has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $43.50 price objective (down from $51.00) on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $49.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 24th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 target price (down previously from $57.00) on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.48.

Get Our Latest Research Report on USB

U.S. Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.