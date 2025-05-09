eXp World Holdings, Inc. (EXPI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 on June 4th

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the technology company on Wednesday, June 4th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 19th.

eXp World has increased its dividend payment by an average of 35.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. eXp World has a payout ratio of 43.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect eXp World to earn $0.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 80.0%.

eXp World Stock Up 1.9 %

eXp World stock opened at $7.60 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.28 and a beta of 2.66. eXp World has a 12-month low of $6.90 and a 12-month high of $15.39.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

eXp World ( NASDAQ:EXPI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.12). eXp World had a negative net margin of 0.47% and a positive return on equity of 5.75%. The firm had revenue of $954.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $994.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. eXp World’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that eXp World will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

Separately, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.50 target price on shares of eXp World in a report on Friday, February 21st.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.62, for a total transaction of $172,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 39,723,400 shares in the company, valued at $342,415,708. The trade was a 0.05 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 300,000 shares of company stock worth $2,943,100. 27.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

eXp World Company Profile

eXp World Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers. The company operates through North American Realty, International Realty, Virbela, and Other Affiliated Services segments. It provides Virbela, a cloud-based technologies that provides data, lead generation, and marketing tools for real estate agents and employees.

Featured Articles

