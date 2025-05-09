FirstService Co. (FSV) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.28 on July 8th

FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FSV) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 7th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.275 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, July 8th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th.

FirstService has increased its dividend payment by an average of 11.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 7 years. FirstService has a dividend payout ratio of 17.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect FirstService to earn $5.91 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.6%.

FirstService stock opened at $174.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.89 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $169.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $178.76. FirstService has a 1 year low of $141.26 and a 1 year high of $197.84.

FirstService ( NASDAQ:FSV Get Free Report ) (TSE:FSV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.08. FirstService had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 2.58%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. FirstService’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that FirstService will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of FirstService from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of FirstService from $217.50 to $210.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. StockNews.com lowered FirstService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of FirstService from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, FirstService presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.33.

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

