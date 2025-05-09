33,813 Shares in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) Acquired by Brevan Howard Capital Management LP

Brevan Howard Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 33,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $637,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 779.4% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Caitlin John LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 1,850.0% during the fourth quarter. Caitlin John LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 495.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 2,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PCRX stock opened at $24.90 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.05. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.16 and a 12 month high of $31.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.27 and a beta of 0.56.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PCRX shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on Pacira BioSciences from $17.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $48.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Truist Financial raised shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.67.

Pacira Biosciences, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to improve patients’ journeys along the neural pain pathway. Its products include EXPAREL, iovera, and DepoFoam. The company was founded in December 2006 and is headquartered in Tampa, FL.

