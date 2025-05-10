Bridgeway Capital Management LLC Sells 14,700 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Bridgeway Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 29.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 35,100 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 14,700 shares during the quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $2,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in eBay by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 28,493,042 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,765,148,000 after purchasing an additional 3,149,934 shares during the last quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of eBay by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 11,178,638 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $692,517,000 after buying an additional 2,277,839 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in eBay by 304.2% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,105,270 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $130,421,000 after buying an additional 1,584,404 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in eBay during the fourth quarter valued at about $96,214,000. Finally, Boston Partners increased its holdings in eBay by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,856,276 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $362,823,000 after buying an additional 1,524,691 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Get eBay alerts:

eBay Stock Performance

eBay stock opened at $69.51 on Friday. eBay Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.43 and a fifty-two week high of $71.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $32.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $66.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.19.

eBay Announces Dividend

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The e-commerce company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 30.97% and a net margin of 19.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. eBay’s payout ratio is currently 27.62%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 3,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total transaction of $265,423.48. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 94,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,329,927.52. This trade represents a 4.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jamie Iannone sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.83, for a total value of $698,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 570,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,855,751.82. This trade represents a 1.72 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 60,685 shares of company stock valued at $4,121,245. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on EBAY shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of eBay from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on eBay from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on eBay from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of eBay from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of eBay from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.32.

Read Our Latest Report on EBAY

About eBay

(Free Report)

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.