Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Shares Bought by Gen Wealth Partners Inc

Gen Wealth Partners Inc grew its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 17.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 383 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Gen Wealth Partners Inc’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the 4th quarter worth about $442,369,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 5,217.6% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 147,031 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $292,728,000 after acquiring an additional 144,266 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Fair Isaac in the fourth quarter worth approximately $261,610,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Fair Isaac by 376.1% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 161,628 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $321,790,000 after purchasing an additional 127,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the 4th quarter valued at $199,441,000. 85.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Fair Isaac from $1,775.00 to $1,837.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,500.00 target price on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Barclays dropped their price target on Fair Isaac from $2,350.00 to $2,250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2,800.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,030.00 to $2,230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,268.54.

Fair Isaac Stock Down 0.8 %

Fair Isaac stock opened at $2,089.01 on Friday. Fair Isaac Co. has a 12 month low of $1,266.72 and a 12 month high of $2,402.52. The stock has a market cap of $50.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,879.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,980.37.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $7.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.33 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $498.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $500.45 million. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 53.40% and a net margin of 30.66%. The business’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.14 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fair Isaac Co. will post 24.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Fair Isaac

In related news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 6,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,804.23, for a total value of $10,843,422.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,026,643.74. This trade represents a 12.48 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Thomas A. Bowers sold 4,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,057.05, for a total value of $8,386,592.85. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,517,016.70. The trade was a 29.02 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,135 shares of company stock worth $31,505,623 in the last 90 days. 3.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fair Isaac Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

Featured Articles

