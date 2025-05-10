Brevan Howard Capital Management LP Lowers Stock Holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX)

Brevan Howard Capital Management LP lowered its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX – Free Report) by 28.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 56,644 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 22,824 shares during the quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP’s holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals were worth $426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $3,983,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Algert Global LLC grew its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 40.5% during the fourth quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 725,305 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,454,000 after buying an additional 209,096 shares during the last quarter. Caligan Partners LP raised its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Caligan Partners LP now owns 2,995,932 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $22,529,000 after acquiring an additional 412,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Grove Partners LP bought a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BCRX shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective (up from $11.00) on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.56.

Shares of BCRX stock opened at $9.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.36 and a beta of 1.08. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.23 and a 1 year high of $11.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.89.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $131.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.64 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops oral small-molecule and protein therapeutics to treat rare diseases. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

