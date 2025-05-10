FVCBankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FVCB) Shares Acquired by Bridgeway Capital Management LLC

Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in FVCBankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FVCB – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 152,625 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,756 shares during the quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC’s holdings in FVCBankcorp were worth $1,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FVCB. Rhino Investment Partners Inc grew its stake in shares of FVCBankcorp by 2,310.7% in the fourth quarter. Rhino Investment Partners Inc now owns 219,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,755,000 after buying an additional 210,112 shares in the last quarter. Westbourne Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in FVCBankcorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $926,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of FVCBankcorp by 128.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 56,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 31,719 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of FVCBankcorp by 286.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 15,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of FVCBankcorp during the fourth quarter worth $132,000. 43.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FVCB opened at $11.60 on Friday. FVCBankcorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.49 and a twelve month high of $14.50. The firm has a market cap of $213.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.95.

FVCBankcorp ( NASDAQ:FVCB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. FVCBankcorp had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 13.00%. The company had revenue of $15.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.09 million. Equities research analysts expect that FVCBankcorp, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FVCBankcorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for FVCbank that provides various banking products and services in Virginia. It offers deposit products, including interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial real estate loans; commercial construction loans; commercial loans for various business purposes, such as for working capital, equipment purchases, lines of credit, and government contract financing; small business administration loans; asset-based loans and accounts receivable financing; home equity loans; and consumer loans.

