Bridgeway Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 116,602 Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:HG)

Bridgeway Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:HG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 116,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,219,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Hamilton Insurance Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HG. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hamilton Insurance Group by 295.1% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Hamilton Insurance Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Bfsg LLC bought a new position in shares of Hamilton Insurance Group in the fourth quarter valued at $77,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hamilton Insurance Group during the 4th quarter worth $147,000. Finally, Bellecapital International Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Hamilton Insurance Group during the fourth quarter worth $193,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Hamilton Insurance Group alerts:

Insider Activity at Hamilton Insurance Group

In related news, CEO Adrian Joseph Daws sold 3,785 shares of Hamilton Insurance Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $79,485.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 199,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,198,383. The trade was a 1.86 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $311,566. 17.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HG shares. Barclays set a $25.00 price target on Hamilton Insurance Group and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Hamilton Insurance Group from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Hamilton Insurance Group from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, JMP Securities set a $27.00 target price on shares of Hamilton Insurance Group in a research note on Friday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.60.

View Our Latest Stock Report on HG

Hamilton Insurance Group Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:HG opened at $20.71 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $15.19 and a 12-month high of $21.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.61.

Hamilton Insurance Group (NYSE:HG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.43. Hamilton Insurance Group had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 21.88%. The firm had revenue of $843.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $498.00 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd. will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hamilton Insurance Group Profile

(Free Report)

Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides underwriting specialty insurance and reinsurance risks in Bermuda and internationally. The company operates Hamilton Global Specialty, Hamilton Select, and Hamilton Re underwriting platforms. The company offers casualty reinsurance products, such as commercial motor, general liability, healthcare, multiline, personal motor, professional liability, umbrella and excess casualty, and worker's compensation and employer's liability reinsurance; property reinsurance and insurance; and specialty reinsurance solutions, including accident and health, aviation and space, crisis management, mortgage, financial lines, marine and energy, and multiline specialty.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:HG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hamilton Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hamilton Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.