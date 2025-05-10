Geller Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)

Geller Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Free Report) by 48.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,087 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 19,510 shares during the period. Geller Advisors LLC’s holdings in TechnipFMC were worth $610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 55.2% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,476 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in TechnipFMC in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in TechnipFMC during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 393.5% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,678 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its position in TechnipFMC by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 1,730 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.58% of the company’s stock.

TechnipFMC Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE FTI opened at $29.90 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.07. The company has a market cap of $12.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.67 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. TechnipFMC plc has a 12-month low of $22.12 and a 12-month high of $33.45.

TechnipFMC Dividend Announcement

TechnipFMC ( NYSE:FTI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. TechnipFMC had a return on equity of 20.11% and a net margin of 7.63%. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that TechnipFMC plc will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 20th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. TechnipFMC’s payout ratio is 10.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Carvalho Filho Eleazar De sold 9,381 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.76, for a total value of $279,178.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,004,301.76. This represents a 8.50 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Justin Rounce sold 42,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.55, for a total transaction of $1,119,825.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 140,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,722,495.85. This represents a 23.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 61,706 shares of company stock worth $1,651,665. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FTI. Barclays upped their price target on shares of TechnipFMC from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of TechnipFMC from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on TechnipFMC from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on TechnipFMC from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.83.

TechnipFMC Company Profile

TechnipFMC plc engages in the energy projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

