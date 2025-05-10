Brevan Howard Capital Management LP Invests $436,000 in Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC)

Brevan Howard Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,692 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $436,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Kforce by 147.3% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,118 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Kforce by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Kforce by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,547 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Kforce during the 4th quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Callan Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Kforce in the fourth quarter worth $207,000. 92.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on KFRC shares. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Kforce from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Kforce from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Kforce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd.

Kforce Price Performance

NASDAQ:KFRC opened at $39.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.54. Kforce Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.50 and a 52-week high of $71.48. The firm has a market cap of $730.30 million, a P/E ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 0.74.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $330.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $334.61 million. Kforce had a return on equity of 30.34% and a net margin of 3.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kforce Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kforce Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. Kforce’s payout ratio is 61.18%.

Insider Transactions at Kforce

In related news, Director David L. Dunkel purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.80 per share, for a total transaction of $37,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 517,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,555,036.20. This trade represents a 0.19 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kforce Profile

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Technology, and Finance and Accounting (FA). The Technology segment provides talent solutions to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, data management and analytics, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, project and program management, and network architecture and security.

Featured Articles

