Bridgeway Capital Management LLC Has $2.09 Million Stock Position in Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWBK)

Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWBK – Free Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC owned about 1.05% of Hawthorn Bancshares worth $2,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hawthorn Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $218,000. 683 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $320,000. Rhino Investment Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at $2,046,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Hawthorn Bancshares by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 14,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in Hawthorn Bancshares by 163.3% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 81,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,305,000 after acquiring an additional 50,429 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.73% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HWBK opened at $28.10 on Friday. Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.37 and a 12-month high of $35.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Hawthorn Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HWBK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hawthorn Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 16.65%. The business had revenue of $18.76 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, June 15th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. This is a positive change from Hawthorn Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Hawthorn Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 29.09%.

In other news, Director Jonathan Holtaway sold 2,682 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.91, for a total transaction of $88,264.62. Following the transaction, the director now owns 366,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,064,740.18. This trade represents a 0.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Hawthorn Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 10th.

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Hawthorn Bank that provides various banking services in the United States. It accepts checking, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers commercial and industrial, single payment personal, installment, commercial and residential real estate, and consumer loans, as well as equipment, operating, and small business administration loans; and debit and credit cards.

