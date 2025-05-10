Rentokil Initial plc (NYSE:RTO) Shares Purchased by Gates Capital Management Inc.

Gates Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Rentokil Initial plc (NYSE:RTO – Free Report) by 21.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,258,013 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,084,845 shares during the quarter. Rentokil Initial comprises 3.0% of Gates Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Gates Capital Management Inc. owned 1.24% of Rentokil Initial worth $158,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rentokil Initial by 65.2% in the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of Rentokil Initial by 15,208.3% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,825 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rentokil Initial by 486.7% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611 shares during the period. Cromwell Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Rentokil Initial during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Rentokil Initial by 140.4% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.91% of the company’s stock.

Rentokil Initial Stock Performance

Shares of RTO opened at $23.26 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $11.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.40, a PEG ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 0.96. Rentokil Initial plc has a 1 year low of $19.60 and a 1 year high of $34.07.

Rentokil Initial Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $0.3825 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 4th. This represents a yield of 2.4%. Rentokil Initial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.71%.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

About Rentokil Initial

Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services for rodents, and flying and crawling insects, as well as other forms of wildlife management for commercial customers.

