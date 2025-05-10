Game Creek Capital LP Has $4.15 Million Position in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

Game Creek Capital LP raised its position in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,250 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Willis Towers Watson Public comprises approximately 1.6% of Game Creek Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Game Creek Capital LP’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $4,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the fourth quarter worth approximately $484,210,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 52.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,682,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,153,644,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266,484 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 77.5% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,788,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217,714 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 6,676.1% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 988,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,616,000 after acquiring an additional 973,843 shares during the period. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 33,979.6% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 458,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,580,000 after acquiring an additional 457,025 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WTW. UBS Group raised Willis Towers Watson Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $344.00 to $395.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $371.00 to $366.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $380.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Barclays upped their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $302.00 to $316.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $373.00 to $371.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $351.55.

In related news, insider Julie Jarecke Gebauer sold 3,384 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.77, for a total transaction of $1,136,245.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 74,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,986,996.09. This trade represents a 4.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WTW opened at $309.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $30.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -309.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.73. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a fifty-two week low of $248.09 and a fifty-two week high of $344.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $321.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $318.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.27 by ($0.14). Willis Towers Watson Public had a positive return on equity of 20.02% and a negative net margin of 0.99%. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 17.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. This is an increase from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -736.00%.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

