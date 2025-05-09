Bridgefront Capital LLC Makes New $185,000 Investment in Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC)

Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 13,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SHC. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in Sotera Health during the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Ananym Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Sotera Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,680,000. AXA S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Sotera Health by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 215,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,950,000 after buying an additional 31,532 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Sotera Health by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,334,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,254,000 after acquiring an additional 254,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Sotera Health by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 131,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,804,000 after acquiring an additional 3,667 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHC stock opened at $13.23 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.97. Sotera Health has a 12-month low of $9.53 and a 12-month high of $17.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.91. The firm has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.92 and a beta of 1.88.

Sotera Health ( NASDAQ:SHC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. Sotera Health had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 42.27%. The business had revenue of $254.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Sotera Health will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SHC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on Sotera Health from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Sotera Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Sotera Health from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.80.

Sotera Health Company engages in the provision of sterilization, lab testing, and advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Sterigenics, Nordion, and Nelson Labs. It provides mission-critical end-to-end sterilization services, including gamma and electron beam irradiation, and ethylene oxide processing, as well as designs, installs, and maintains gamma irradiation systems.

