Captrust Financial Advisors Increases Stock Holdings in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 40,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Raymond James were worth $6,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCTC Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Raymond James by 176.7% in the 4th quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Raymond James by 121.0% during the fourth quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Plato Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 1,142.1% during the fourth quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Raymond James by 56.7% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Mizuho Bank Ltd. purchased a new position in Raymond James in the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Raymond James

In other news, insider James E. Bunn sold 3,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.49, for a total value of $498,188.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 78,227 shares in the company, valued at $10,677,203.23. This trade represents a 4.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James Price Performance

NYSE:RJF opened at $145.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Raymond James has a 52 week low of $104.24 and a 52 week high of $174.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $138.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.83 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.02.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.44 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. Raymond James had a net margin of 14.06% and a return on equity of 19.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Raymond James will post 11.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Raymond James Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 1st. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Raymond James from $198.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Raymond James from $149.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $149.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Raymond James from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Raymond James has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.82.

Raymond James Company Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

