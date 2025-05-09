Crestline Management LP Sells 225,746 Shares of Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY)

Crestline Management LP reduced its position in shares of Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY – Free Report) by 86.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,935 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 225,746 shares during the quarter. Crestline Management LP’s holdings in Mercury Systems were worth $1,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MRCY. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Mercury Systems by 762.6% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,639 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Mercury Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,496 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in Mercury Systems by 52.5% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 4,502 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in Mercury Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.99% of the company’s stock.

Mercury Systems Trading Down 4.0 %

Shares of Mercury Systems stock opened at $46.01 on Friday. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.48 and a twelve month high of $52.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.72. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.49 and a beta of 0.70.

Insider Buying and Selling

Mercury Systems ( NASDAQ:MRCY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.06. The business had revenue of $211.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.25 million. Mercury Systems had a negative return on equity of 2.03% and a negative net margin of 10.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.26) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mercury Systems, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Mercury Systems news, COO Charles Roger Iv Wells sold 2,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.12, for a total transaction of $103,329.04. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 95,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,232,343.36. The trade was a 2.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Douglas Munro sold 595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.12, for a total value of $26,251.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $642,916.64. The trade was a 3.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,314 shares of company stock worth $234,454. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on MRCY. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Mercury Systems from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Baird R W raised shares of Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Mercury Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Truist Financial upgraded Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Mercury Systems from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

Mercury Systems Profile

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.

