Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.600-1.850 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.740. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.9 billion-$11.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $11.0 billion.

Owens & Minor Trading Down 10.4 %

Shares of OMI opened at $6.96 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.18 and its 200 day moving average is $10.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $537.31 million, a PE ratio of -10.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.38. Owens & Minor has a fifty-two week low of $6.07 and a fifty-two week high of $21.02.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.03. Owens & Minor had a negative net margin of 0.46% and a positive return on equity of 14.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Owens & Minor will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Owens & Minor announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Friday, February 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 13.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages have weighed in on OMI. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Owens & Minor from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. UBS Group reduced their target price on Owens & Minor from $25.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Owens & Minor from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Owens & Minor from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Owens & Minor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 225,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.39 per share, for a total transaction of $1,662,750.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 11,482,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,859,037.45. This trade represents a 2.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired 2,718,412 shares of company stock worth $24,495,308 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

About Owens & Minor

Owens & Minor, Inc is a healthcare solutions company, which engages in the product manufacturing and delivery, home health supply, and perioperative services to support care through the hospital and into the home. It operates through the Products and Healthcare Services, and Patient Direct segments.

