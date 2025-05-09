Crestline Management LP Boosts Stock Position in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF)

Crestline Management LP increased its stake in shares of UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Free Report) by 219.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,129 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 8,333 shares during the quarter. Crestline Management LP’s holdings in UMB Financial were worth $1,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 19,565 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,208,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its position in UMB Financial by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 555 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Family Offices LLP increased its stake in UMB Financial by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Family Offices LLP now owns 2,059 shares of the bank’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of UMB Financial by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,634 shares of the bank’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 27,144 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,063,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

UMB Financial Price Performance

UMBF stock opened at $103.56 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $97.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 0.72. UMB Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $78.56 and a fifty-two week high of $129.94.

UMB Financial Announces Dividend

UMB Financial ( NASDAQ:UMBF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The bank reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.37. UMB Financial had a net margin of 15.76% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The business had revenue of $563.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 41.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that UMB Financial Co. will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 10th. UMB Financial’s payout ratio is 20.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of UMB Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Bank of America initiated coverage on UMB Financial in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on UMB Financial from $128.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $137.00 price objective (up previously from $132.00) on shares of UMB Financial in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $127.00 target price (down from $130.00) on shares of UMB Financial in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.38.

Insider Transactions at UMB Financial

In related news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total transaction of $380,135.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 334,347 shares in the company, valued at $36,313,427.67. This trade represents a 1.04 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.45% of the company’s stock.

UMB Financial Profile

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company that provides banking services and asset servicing in the United States and internationally. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

