Bridgefront Capital LLC Acquires 1,594 Shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Bridgefront Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Free Report) by 16.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,120 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,594 shares during the quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC’s holdings in Huntsman were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Huntsman by 320.2% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,695,678 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $84,663,000 after acquiring an additional 3,578,100 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Huntsman in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,464,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Huntsman by 61.3% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,712,163 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,870,000 after purchasing an additional 650,951 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Huntsman by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,376,868 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,825,000 after purchasing an additional 357,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,686,557 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $102,529,000 after buying an additional 349,502 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Huntsman alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Alembic Global Advisors lowered Huntsman from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Bank of America lowered shares of Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $22.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Huntsman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Huntsman from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Huntsman Stock Performance

Shares of HUN opened at $12.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of -10.90 and a beta of 0.82. Huntsman Co. has a 12 month low of $11.15 and a 12 month high of $25.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.24.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). Huntsman had a negative return on equity of 0.39% and a negative net margin of 3.13%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Huntsman Co. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Huntsman Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.34%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio is currently -109.89%.

About Huntsman

(Free Report)

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells diversified organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyether and polyester polyols, and thermoplastic polyurethane; and aniline, benzene, nitrobenzene and other co-products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntsman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntsman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.