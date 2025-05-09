Cary Street Partners Financial LLC Purchases Shares of 369 Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL)

Cary Street Partners Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 369 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $637,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MKL. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Markel Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Markel Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Markel Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of Markel Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Markel Group by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 32 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. 77.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Markel Group Stock Performance

NYSE MKL opened at $1,884.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1,820.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,776.03. Markel Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,491.03 and a 1 year high of $2,063.68.

Insider Buying and Selling at Markel Group

Markel Group ( NYSE:MKL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $20.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $20.66 by ($0.15). Markel Group had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 7.55%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Markel Group Inc. will post 96.25 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Steven A. Markel sold 1,146 shares of Markel Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,858.49, for a total transaction of $2,129,829.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 63,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $118,426,699.78. The trade was a 1.77 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 2,034 shares of company stock worth $3,778,952 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MKL shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Markel Group from $1,750.00 to $2,025.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,727.75.

About Markel Group

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

