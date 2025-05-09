Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 3,083 DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 3,083 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in DexCom by 266.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 337 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in shares of DexCom during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of DexCom by 62.8% in the fourth quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 433 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of DexCom by 40.5% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 475 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in DexCom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

DexCom Trading Up 2.3 %

NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $85.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.28. DexCom, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.52 and a 12-month high of $132.26.

Insider Activity

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical device company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). DexCom had a return on equity of 30.14% and a net margin of 14.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

In other DexCom news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 32,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.38, for a total value of $2,287,209.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 372,029 shares in the company, valued at $26,183,401.02. This represents a 8.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 13,000 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.38, for a total value of $914,940.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 105,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,432,268.76. This trade represents a 10.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 66,926 shares of company stock valued at $4,734,384. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on DXCM. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of DexCom from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of DexCom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on DexCom from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Citigroup increased their price target on DexCom from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on DexCom in a report on Thursday, April 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.11.

DexCom Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

