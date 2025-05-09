Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) Issues Earnings Results

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. Apartment Investment and Management had a negative net margin of 119.76% and a negative return on equity of 68.04%. Apartment Investment and Management updated its FY 2025 guidance to 1.500-1.600 EPS.

Apartment Investment and Management Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE AIV opened at $7.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.58. Apartment Investment and Management has a 12 month low of $6.89 and a 12 month high of $9.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.62 and a beta of 1.38.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised Apartment Investment and Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th.

About Apartment Investment and Management

Apartment Investment & Management Co operates as a real estate investment trust that engages in the acquisition, ownership, management and redevelopment of apartment properties. The company was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

