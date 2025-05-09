Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 6.900-7.220 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 6.950. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on Choice Hotels International from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $138.00 to $137.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Choice Hotels International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $132.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Choice Hotels International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.69.

Get Choice Hotels International alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Choice Hotels International

Choice Hotels International Stock Down 3.7 %

NYSE CHH opened at $121.16 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $128.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.54. Choice Hotels International has a 12-month low of $109.22 and a 12-month high of $157.86. The company has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.00.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.04). Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 18.91% and a negative return on equity of 472.31%. The company had revenue of $332.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $348.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Choice Hotels International will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

Choice Hotels International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were given a $0.2875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Choice Hotels International

In other Choice Hotels International news, CFO Scott E. Oaksmith sold 1,780 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.40, for a total transaction of $257,032.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,622,821.60. This trade represents a 5.27 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dominic Dragisich sold 3,500 shares of Choice Hotels International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.30, for a total value of $519,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,219,797.90. The trade was a 4.83 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 24.02% of the company’s stock.

Choice Hotels International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor in the United States and internationally. It operates through Hotel Franchising & Management and Corporate & Other segments. The company franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Ascend Hotel Collection, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Studios, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, Radisson Blu, Radisson RED, Radisson, Park Plaza, Country Inn & Suites by Radisson, Radisson Inn & Suites, Park Inn by Radisson, Radisson Individuals, and Radisson Collection.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Choice Hotels International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Choice Hotels International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.