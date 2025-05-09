Analysts Set Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR) Price Target at $74.71

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Reduce” from the twenty-three analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $83.95.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush set a $140.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $90.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Palantir Technologies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Palantir Technologies from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on PLTR

Palantir Technologies Trading Up 8.0 %

Palantir Technologies stock opened at $119.32 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.48. Palantir Technologies has a 12 month low of $20.50 and a 12 month high of $125.41. The company has a market cap of $279.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 628.04, a PEG ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 2.68.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.13. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 16.13%. The company had revenue of $883.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $863.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Palantir Technologies

In related news, Director Alexandra W. Schiff sold 6,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.63, for a total transaction of $587,004.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 184,617 shares in the company, valued at $15,993,370.71. This trade represents a 3.54 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 1,250,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.75, for a total value of $103,437,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 592 shares in the company, valued at $48,988. This trade represents a 99.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,978,181 shares of company stock valued at $252,115,667. Corporate insiders own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Palantir Technologies

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the first quarter worth about $259,000. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $336,000. Asset Planning Inc increased its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 11.3% during the first quarter. Asset Planning Inc now owns 1,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Headland Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP lifted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 13.3% in the first quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 8,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

About Palantir Technologies

(Get Free Report

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.