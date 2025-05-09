Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.02), RTT News reports. Ultralife had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 7.92%.

Ultralife Stock Up 6.3 %

Ultralife stock opened at $4.88 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 3.30. Ultralife has a twelve month low of $4.07 and a twelve month high of $13.39. The firm has a market cap of $81.17 million, a PE ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 0.77.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Ultralife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ultralife stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Ultralife Co. (NASDAQ:ULBI – Free Report) by 30.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,067 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,836 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.07% of Ultralife worth $90,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.68% of the company’s stock.

About Ultralife

Ultralife Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains power, and communication and electronics systems worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Battery & Energy Products and Communications Systems. The Battery & Energy Products segment offers lithium 9-volt, cylindrical, thin lithium manganese dioxide, rechargeable, and other non-rechargeable batteries; lithium-ion cells, multi-kilowatt module lithium-ion battery systems, and uninterruptable power supplies; and rugged military and commercial battery charging systems and accessories, including smart chargers, multi-bay charging systems, and various cables.

