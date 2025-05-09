Airtel Africa (LON:AAF) Trading Down 8.4% – Should You Sell?

Airtel Africa Plc (LON:AAF – Get Free Report) shares fell 8.4% on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 151.90 ($2.01) and last traded at GBX 156 ($2.07). 10,326,306 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 5% from the average session volume of 10,866,079 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 170.30 ($2.26).

Airtel Africa Stock Up 4.2 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 158.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 132.28. The stock has a market cap of £7.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.66, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 275.30, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.47.

Insider Activity at Airtel Africa

In other news, insider Sunil Bharti Mittal acquired 163,582,576 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 132 ($1.75) per share, for a total transaction of £215,929,000.32 ($286,074,457.23). 72.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Airtel Africa Company Profile

Airtel Africa is a leading provider of telecommunications and mobile money services, with a presence in 14 countries in Africa, primarily in East Africa and Central and West Africa.

Airtel Africa offers an integrated suite of telecommunications solutions to its subscribers, including mobile voice and data services as well as mobile money services both nationally and internationally.

The Group aims to continue providing a simple and intuitive customer experience through streamlined customer journeys.

