Optivise Advisory Services LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:TPLC)

Optivise Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:TPLC – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,407 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the quarter. Optivise Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.11% of Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF by 204.1% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA acquired a new position in shares of Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF by 102.9% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 917 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Finally, Midwest Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $120,000.

Shares of TPLC opened at $40.29 on Monday. Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF has a 12 month low of $37.15 and a 12 month high of $46.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.60. The stock has a market cap of $288.07 million, a PE ratio of 20.78 and a beta of 0.99.

The Timothy Plan US Large\u002FMid Cap Core ETF (TPLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of US large-cap stocks screened for Christian values. TPLC was launched on Apr 29, 2019 and is managed by Timothy.

