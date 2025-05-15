Rep. Bruce Westerman Sells Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) Shares

Representative Bruce Westerman (R-Arkansas) recently sold shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI). In a filing disclosed on May 12th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Crown Castle stock on April 21st. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “FISHER IRA” account.

Representative Bruce Westerman also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCRY) on 4/21/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) on 4/21/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) on 4/21/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of GSK (NYSE:GSK) on 4/21/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) on 4/21/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) on 4/21/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) on 4/21/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) on 4/21/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) on 4/21/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Chevron (NYSE:CVX) on 4/21/2025.

Crown Castle Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of CCI opened at $98.06 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $101.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.77 and a beta of 0.93. Crown Castle Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.20 and a 52 week high of $120.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($0.62). The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Crown Castle had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 20.98%. Crown Castle’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Crown Castle Inc. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were given a $1.565 dividend. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -58.18%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CCI shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of Crown Castle from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $128.00 to $122.00 in a report on Friday, March 14th. Argus upgraded shares of Crown Castle to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Bank of America began coverage on Crown Castle in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised Crown Castle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on Crown Castle from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.41.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Crown Castle

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,840,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,175,256,000 after buying an additional 6,341,150 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Crown Castle by 2.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 21,387,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,229,260,000 after purchasing an additional 538,049 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,333,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,119,225,000 after buying an additional 228,007 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle during the 4th quarter worth about $561,714,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Crown Castle by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,144,359 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $557,662,000 after buying an additional 58,903 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Crown Castle

In other Crown Castle news, CEO Daniel K. Schlanger sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.38, for a total transaction of $2,127,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 110,571 shares in the company, valued at $11,762,542.98. This represents a 15.32% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Edward B. Adams, Jr. sold 8,000 shares of Crown Castle stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.37, for a total transaction of $850,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,183,563.36. The trade was a 28.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,600 shares of company stock valued at $3,362,752 in the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Representative Westerman

Bruce Westerman (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Arkansas’ 4th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2015. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Westerman (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Arkansas’ 4th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Westerman earned his BSBAGE in biological and agricultural engineering from the University of Arkansas in 1990 and his MF in forestry from Yale University in 2001. His professional experience includes working as a plant engineer for Riceland Foods and an engineer/forester for Mid-South Engineering Company.

About Crown Castle

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

