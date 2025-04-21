Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) Shares Purchased by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) by 231.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,773 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,333 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned approximately 0.11% of Burlington Stores worth $19,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Burlington Stores by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Burlington Stores by 81.6% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 89 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Burlington Stores by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter.

Get Burlington Stores alerts:

Insider Transactions at Burlington Stores

In other Burlington Stores news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 4,939 shares of Burlington Stores stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.94, for a total value of $1,185,063.66. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 70,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,797,239.64. The trade was a 6.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Burlington Stores Price Performance

NYSE BURL opened at $226.67 on Monday. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.64 and a 12 month high of $298.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.28 billion, a PE ratio of 31.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $238.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $262.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported $4.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 47.52% and a net margin of 4.49%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 7.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BURL shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $344.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Burlington Stores from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Burlington Stores from $317.00 to $329.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. UBS Group increased their target price on Burlington Stores from $360.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Burlington Stores from $336.00 to $287.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Burlington Stores currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.13.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on BURL

About Burlington Stores

(Free Report)

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded merchandise in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BURL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.