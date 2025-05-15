The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Shares Purchased by Pathstone Holdings LLC

Pathstone Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,085 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,439 shares during the period. Pathstone Holdings LLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $14,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Collier Financial purchased a new position in The Cigna Group in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in The Cigna Group in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new position in The Cigna Group in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Cigna Group in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. 86.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The Cigna Group news, CEO David Cordani sold 26,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.12, for a total transaction of $8,173,499.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 127,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,367,568.04. This represents a 17.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicole S. Jones sold 4,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.12, for a total transaction of $1,511,020.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,421 shares in the company, valued at $9,065,198.52. This trade represents a 14.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 43,751 shares of company stock valued at $13,603,991. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

The Cigna Group Stock Performance

NYSE:CI opened at $303.11 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.97 billion, a PE ratio of 24.76, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $325.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $309.89. The Cigna Group has a 1 year low of $262.03 and a 1 year high of $370.83.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.35 by $0.39. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 1.39% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The business had revenue of $65.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Cigna Group will post 29.77 EPS for the current year.

The Cigna Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 3rd will be paid a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 3rd. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.44%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CI shares. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $360.00 target price (down previously from $415.00) on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $388.00 to $362.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $385.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $370.00 to $341.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $379.33.

The Cigna Group Profile

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

