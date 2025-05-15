PointState Capital LP Has $76.47 Million Stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

PointState Capital LP decreased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 75.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 692,302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,165,780 shares during the period. Marvell Technology accounts for 1.4% of PointState Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. PointState Capital LP’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $76,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,157,979 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,784,649,000 after buying an additional 3,737,705 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,239,154 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,462,274,000 after buying an additional 857,087 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 43.1% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,442,302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,374,252,000 after buying an additional 3,747,982 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,468,144 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,263,755,000 after buying an additional 80,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,138,354,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of Marvell Technology stock opened at $65.90 on Thursday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.09 and a 1 year high of $127.48. The firm has a market cap of $56.93 billion, a PE ratio of -38.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 11th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 11th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -23.53%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Loop Capital upgraded Marvell Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Bank of America cut their target price on Marvell Technology from $120.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Raymond James set a $110.00 target price on Marvell Technology in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Marvell Technology from $115.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their target price on Marvell Technology from $125.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.27.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Brad W. Buss bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $69.00 per share, with a total value of $207,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 87,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,010,797. The trade was a 3.57% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Chris Koopmans sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.35, for a total transaction of $638,100.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 87,931 shares in the company, valued at $9,351,461.85. This trade represents a 6.39% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,176 shares of company stock valued at $2,111,528 in the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

