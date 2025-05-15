Ribbit Management Company LLC Makes New $14.60 Million Investment in Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU)

Ribbit Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 547,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,598,000. Clear Secure comprises about 1.7% of Ribbit Management Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Ribbit Management Company LLC owned about 0.39% of Clear Secure at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Clear Secure by 24,161.2% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,051,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,300,000 after purchasing an additional 3,039,236 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Clear Secure by 112.3% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,766,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,707,000 after buying an additional 1,463,748 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Clear Secure by 74.9% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,322,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,512,000 after buying an additional 1,422,999 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Clear Secure during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,697,000. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clear Secure in the fourth quarter worth about $30,724,000. 73.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on YOU shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Clear Secure from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Clear Secure in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Clear Secure in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

Clear Secure Stock Performance

YOU stock opened at $25.03 on Thursday. Clear Secure, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.48 and a 52 week high of $38.88. The stock has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.10 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.20.

Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.04). Clear Secure had a return on equity of 48.28% and a net margin of 10.93%. The firm had revenue of $211.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. Clear Secure’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Clear Secure, Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

Clear Secure Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 10th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Clear Secure’s payout ratio is 31.25%.

Clear Secure Profile

Clear Secure, Inc operates a secure identity platform under the CLEAR brand name primarily in the United States. Its secure identity platform is a multi-layered infrastructure consisting of front-end, including enrollment, verification, and linking, as well as back-end. The company also offers CLEAR Plus, a consumer aviation subscription service, which enables access to predictable entry lanes in airport security checkpoints, as well as access to broader network; and CLEAR mobile app, which is used to enroll new members and improve the experience for existing members.

