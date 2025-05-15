Redwood Investment Management LLC Increases Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Redwood Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,004 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,409 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $2,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000.

Shares of EFG stock opened at $106.73 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $101.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.04. The stock has a market cap of $12.81 billion, a PE ratio of 25.45 and a beta of 0.93. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $88.66 and a 12 month high of $108.91.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

