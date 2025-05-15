Spire Global (NYSE:SPIR) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Spire Global (NYSE:SPIR – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of -1.800–1.510 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -1.580. The company issued revenue guidance of $85.0 million-$95.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $90.3 million. Spire Global also updated its Q2 2025 guidance to -0.490–0.420 EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on SPIR. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Spire Global from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Spire Global from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Spire Global from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.80.

NYSE:SPIR opened at $10.41 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $322.37 million, a PE ratio of -2.99 and a beta of 2.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.38. Spire Global has a 1-year low of $6.26 and a 1-year high of $21.43.

In other news, Chairman Peter Platzer sold 51,346 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.27, for a total value of $578,669.42. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,840,357 shares in the company, valued at $20,740,823.39. This represents a 2.71% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Boyd C. Johnson sold 11,304 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.27, for a total transaction of $127,396.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 300,304 shares in the company, valued at $3,384,426.08. This trade represents a 3.63% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 295,314 shares of company stock worth $3,069,869. Company insiders own 17.11% of the company’s stock.

Spire Global, Inc provides subscription-based data, insights, predictive analytics, and related project-based services worldwide. The company offers satellite-based aircraft tracking data to power applications, drive decision making, and improve cost efficiencies; data, insights, and predictive analytics for highly accurate ship monitoring, real-time and near real-time vessel updates, port operations, ship safety and route optimization; and space-based data, AI-powered insights, and predictive weather analytics for accurate weather forecasting.

