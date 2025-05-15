JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Stake Trimmed by Quadcap Wealth Management LLC

Quadcap Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 931 shares during the quarter. Quadcap Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $4,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 59,220,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,161,171,000 after purchasing an additional 876,417 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,310,884,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,845,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,113,147,000 after buying an additional 4,515,147 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 22,841,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,475,223,000 after buying an additional 1,914,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,103,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,818,905,000 after buying an additional 71,122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In related news, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 6,129 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.76, for a total transaction of $1,536,908.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 68,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,197,873.08. This trade represents a 8.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Troy L. Rohrbaugh sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.84, for a total value of $10,119,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 158,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,737,529.04. The trade was a 19.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 129,188 shares of company stock worth $33,095,363. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $265.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $738.71 billion, a PE ratio of 13.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $239.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $246.33. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $190.88 and a fifty-two week high of $280.25.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 11th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.63 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $45.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.62 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 20.96%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 4th were given a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 4th. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 27.49%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on JPM. KGI Securities started coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Sunday, April 13th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial set a $261.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $273.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Barclays increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $304.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $255.67.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

