Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC Has $235,000 Holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC trimmed its position in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 57.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,719 shares during the period. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Graney & King LLC bought a new position in American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 113.9% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get American Tower alerts:

American Tower Trading Up 2.3 %

NYSE AMT opened at $223.03 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $208.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $202.26. American Tower Co. has a 52 week low of $170.46 and a 52 week high of $243.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. The company has a market cap of $104.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.87.

American Tower Increases Dividend

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.83. American Tower had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 22.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 11th. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 141.37%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Hsbc Global Res raised American Tower to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of American Tower from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Citizens Jmp raised American Tower to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.07.

View Our Latest Research Report on AMT

American Tower Profile

(Free Report)

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.