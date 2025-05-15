Riverview Capital Advisers LLC Invests $225,000 in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR)

Riverview Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 2,526 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $206,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 2,698 shares during the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 99.7% in the fourth quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. 45.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on PLTR. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Wedbush set a $140.00 target price on Palantir Technologies and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.95.

Palantir Technologies Stock Up 1.6%

Shares of PLTR stock opened at $130.18 on Thursday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.63 and a 12-month high of $133.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $96.65 and a 200-day moving average of $83.69. The company has a market capitalization of $305.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 685.19, a P/E/G ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 2.68.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 16.13%. The firm had revenue of $883.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $863.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.43, for a total transaction of $2,772,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 702,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,958,509.98. This trade represents a 4.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 1,250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.75, for a total transaction of $103,437,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,988. This represents a 99.95% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,964,290 shares of company stock worth $250,504,866. 12.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Palantir Technologies Profile

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

