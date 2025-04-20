Semilux International Ltd. (NASDAQ:SELX) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Semilux International Ltd. (NASDAQ:SELX – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,500 shares, an increase of 25.7% from the March 15th total of 17,100 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days.
Semilux International Trading Up 2.1 %
Shares of SELX opened at $1.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.45. Semilux International has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $2.63.
Semilux International Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Semilux International
- How to Profit From Value Investing
- With a 60%+ Upside, There’s Plenty to Love About Lovesac
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- J.B. Hunt Transport Overcorrects Into a Buying Opportunity
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- AppLovin: Can Record Profits Overcome Market Skepticism?
Receive News & Ratings for Semilux International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semilux International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.