Semilux International Ltd. (NASDAQ:SELX) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Semilux International Ltd. (NASDAQ:SELX – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,500 shares, an increase of 25.7% from the March 15th total of 17,100 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days.

Semilux International Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of SELX opened at $1.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.45. Semilux International has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $2.63.

Get Semilux International alerts:

Semilux International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Semilux International Ltd., an optical technology company, designs and produces optics and fluorescent modules. It offers laser lights modules and related optical components use in commercial projectors, car lights, and optical sensors; laser lights module consists of laser diodes and fluorescent chips; color filters use in optical/laser modules; color filter wheels; fluorescent chip and wheel; and wafer level optics.

Receive News & Ratings for Semilux International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semilux International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.