Mirabella Financial Services LLP Invests $8.86 Million in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 154,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,861,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in Tyson Foods by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 32,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after buying an additional 3,371 shares during the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 66.8% in the fourth quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC now owns 16,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 6,610 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Tyson Foods by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 75,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares during the last quarter. Natixis raised its holdings in Tyson Foods by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 86,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,949,000 after purchasing an additional 14,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The lifted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 11,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.00% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TSN shares. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Tyson Foods from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Tyson Foods from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Piper Sandler raised Tyson Foods from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Stephens boosted their price objective on Tyson Foods from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.78.
Tyson Foods Stock Performance
NYSE:TSN opened at $61.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $21.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $60.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.63. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.61 and a 1-year high of $66.88.
Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $13.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.46 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 6.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.
Tyson Foods Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.57%.
About Tyson Foods
Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.
