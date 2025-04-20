Mirabella Financial Services LLP Buys New Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 79,595 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,180,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 15,661 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. now owns 10,503 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 9,992 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 5,182 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 15,794 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 62.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on KMI shares. Scotiabank began coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.64.

Insider Transactions at Kinder Morgan

In other Kinder Morgan news, President Thomas A. Martin sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.75, for a total value of $517,500.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 807,652 shares in the company, valued at $23,219,995. This represents a 2.18 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 75,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.65, for a total value of $2,011,035.65. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 220,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,881,148.65. The trade was a 25.48 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 129,461 shares of company stock valued at $3,506,116. 12.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kinder Morgan Price Performance

Kinder Morgan stock opened at $27.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a one year low of $18.13 and a one year high of $31.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.15, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.93.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 17.31%. The business had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.2925 per share. This is a positive change from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 30th. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 99.14%.

About Kinder Morgan

(Free Report)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.