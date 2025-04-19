NWK Group Inc. Takes Position in Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL)

NWK Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,405,000. Duolingo comprises 1.3% of NWK Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Duolingo by 39.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,726,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,208,263,000 after buying an additional 1,063,327 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Duolingo in the fourth quarter valued at about $152,296,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Duolingo by 53.5% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,085,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,811,000 after purchasing an additional 378,225 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Duolingo by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 388,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,042,000 after buying an additional 104,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Duolingo by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 351,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,880,000 after buying an additional 88,218 shares during the last quarter. 91.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Duolingo Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DUOL opened at $326.50 on Friday. Duolingo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $145.05 and a 1 year high of $441.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 178.42 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $332.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $329.90.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Duolingo ( NASDAQ:DUOL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.19). Duolingo had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 11.74%. The business had revenue of $209.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.49 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Duolingo, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DUOL has been the subject of several research reports. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Duolingo in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Duolingo from $351.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Duolingo from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Duolingo from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Citizens Jmp raised shares of Duolingo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $372.92.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Severin Hacker sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.43, for a total transaction of $2,924,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,054.96. This represents a 99.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Natalie Glance sold 9,020 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.59, for a total value of $2,621,121.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 130,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,989,702.47. The trade was a 6.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 94,868 shares of company stock valued at $32,093,700. 18.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Duolingo Profile

(Free Report)

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

