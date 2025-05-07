Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE:TCI) Major Shareholder Purchases $20,848.08 in Stock

Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE:TCI – Get Free Report) major shareholder Realty Invest Transcontinental purchased 1,192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.49 per share, for a total transaction of $20,848.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,430,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,993,550.87. This represents a 0.03 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Realty Invest Transcontinental also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 30th, Realty Invest Transcontinental acquired 21 shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.21 per share, with a total value of $361.41.

On Monday, April 28th, Realty Invest Transcontinental bought 1,000 shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.48 per share, for a total transaction of $17,480.00.

On Wednesday, April 23rd, Realty Invest Transcontinental purchased 2,500 shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.35 per share, with a total value of $43,375.00.

On Monday, April 21st, Realty Invest Transcontinental acquired 1,500 shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.80 per share, for a total transaction of $26,700.00.

On Wednesday, April 16th, Realty Invest Transcontinental bought 374 shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.70 per share, with a total value of $6,619.80.

On Monday, April 14th, Realty Invest Transcontinental purchased 1,773 shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.66 per share, for a total transaction of $31,311.18.

On Friday, April 11th, Realty Invest Transcontinental acquired 79 shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.75 per share, with a total value of $1,402.25.

On Tuesday, April 8th, Realty Invest Transcontinental bought 40 shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.40 per share, for a total transaction of $696.00.

On Thursday, April 3rd, Realty Invest Transcontinental purchased 1,000 shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.48 per share, with a total value of $17,480.00.

On Monday, March 31st, Realty Invest Transcontinental purchased 1,700 shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.48 per share, for a total transaction of $29,716.00.

Transcontinental Realty Investors Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE TCI opened at $29.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $255.50 million, a P/E ratio of 79.93 and a beta of 0.34. Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.50 and a twelve month high of $31.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.48 and a 200 day moving average of $28.31.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Transcontinental Realty Investors ( NYSE:TCI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Transcontinental Realty Investors had a return on equity of 0.38% and a net margin of 6.55%. The firm had revenue of $11.79 million during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Transcontinental Realty Investors

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TCI. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors by 261.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Transcontinental Realty Investors by 182.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares during the period. Finally, TCW Group Inc. grew its position in Transcontinental Realty Investors by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 71,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,146,000 after purchasing an additional 3,618 shares during the period.

About Transcontinental Realty Investors

Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc, a Dallas-based real estate investment company, holds a diverse portfolio of equity real estate located across the U.S., including office buildings, apartments, shopping centers, and developed and undeveloped land. The Company invests in real estate through direct ownership, leases and partnerships and invests in mortgage loans on real estate.

