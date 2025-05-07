Aura Biosciences (AURA) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Aura Biosciences (NASDAQ:AURA – Get Free Report) will likely be issuing its Q1 2025 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 8th. Analysts expect Aura Biosciences to post earnings of ($0.45) per share for the quarter.

Aura Biosciences (NASDAQ:AURA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.09). On average, analysts expect Aura Biosciences to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Aura Biosciences Stock Performance

Aura Biosciences stock opened at $5.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $275.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 0.43. Aura Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $4.84 and a fifty-two week high of $12.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other news, insider Conor Kilroy sold 7,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.49, for a total transaction of $39,319.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 179,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $984,428.37. This represents a 3.84 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders have sold a total of 14,148 shares of company stock valued at $91,434 in the last quarter. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AURA shares. Lifesci Capital upgraded shares of Aura Biosciences to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. HC Wainwright set a $25.00 target price on Aura Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. JMP Securities set a $19.00 price target on Aura Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Aura Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.75.

About Aura Biosciences

(Get Free Report)

Aura Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops precision immunotherapies to treat a range of solid tumors. The company's proprietary platform enables the targeting of a range of solid tumors using virus-like particles conjugated with drugs or loaded with nucleic acids to create virus-like drug conjugates.

See Also

