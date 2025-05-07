Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) Shares Sold by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. lowered its holdings in Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO – Free Report) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 697,376 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 39,571 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. owned about 2.33% of Monro worth $17,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. D.B. Root & Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Monro by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 15,467 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC increased its position in Monro by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 16,299 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 2,042 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Monro in the fourth quarter valued at $28,899,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Monro by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 9,939 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 1,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Monro during the fourth quarter worth about $3,327,000.

Shares of NASDAQ MNRO opened at $13.35 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.24. The stock has a market cap of $399.94 million, a P/E ratio of 20.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Monro, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.32 and a fifty-two week high of $31.49.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 25th. Monro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 175.00%.

MNRO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Monro from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Monro from $27.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Stephens raised Monro from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, April 4th.

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. It offers replacement tires and tire related services, automotive undercar repair services, and routine maintenance services primarily to passenger cars, light trucks, and vans. The company also provides other products and services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment.

