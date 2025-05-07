HilleVax (HLVX) Expected to Announce Earnings on Thursday

HilleVax (NASDAQ:HLVX – Get Free Report) is anticipated to release its Q1 2025 earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 8th. Analysts expect HilleVax to post earnings of ($0.37) per share for the quarter.

HilleVax (NASDAQ:HLVX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.02). On average, analysts expect HilleVax to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

HilleVax Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HLVX opened at $1.88 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.84. The company has a market cap of $94.27 million, a PE ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 0.78. HilleVax has a fifty-two week low of $1.34 and a fifty-two week high of $16.31.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective on shares of HilleVax in a report on Monday, March 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, HilleVax has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.00.

HilleVax Company Profile

HilleVax, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel vaccines in the United States. It develops HIL-214, a virus-like particle-based vaccine candidate for the prevention of moderate-to-severe acute gastroenteritis caused by norovirus infection. The company was formerly known as MokshaCo, Inc and changed its name to HilleVax, Inc in February 2021.

