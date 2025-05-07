HilleVax (HLVX) Expected to Announce Earnings on Thursday

HilleVax (NASDAQ:HLVXGet Free Report) is anticipated to release its Q1 2025 earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 8th. Analysts expect HilleVax to post earnings of ($0.37) per share for the quarter.

HilleVax (NASDAQ:HLVXGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.02). On average, analysts expect HilleVax to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

HilleVax Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HLVX opened at $1.88 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.84. The company has a market cap of $94.27 million, a PE ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 0.78. HilleVax has a fifty-two week low of $1.34 and a fifty-two week high of $16.31.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective on shares of HilleVax in a report on Monday, March 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, HilleVax has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.00.

HilleVax Company Profile

HilleVax, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel vaccines in the United States. It develops HIL-214, a virus-like particle-based vaccine candidate for the prevention of moderate-to-severe acute gastroenteritis caused by norovirus infection. The company was formerly known as MokshaCo, Inc and changed its name to HilleVax, Inc in February 2021.

Featured Stories

Earnings History for HilleVax (NASDAQ:HLVX)

