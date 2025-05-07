Daikin Industries,Ltd. (DKILY) Expected to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Daikin Industries,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DKILY – Get Free Report) will likely be releasing its earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. Analysts expect Daikin Industries,Ltd. to post earnings of $0.19 per share and revenue of $1,163.53 billion for the quarter.

Daikin Industries,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DKILY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. Daikin Industries,Ltd. had a return on equity of 8.15% and a net margin of 5.37%. On average, analysts expect Daikin Industries,Ltd. to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

OTCMKTS DKILY opened at $12.06 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.35 billion, a PE ratio of 21.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.05. Daikin Industries,Ltd. has a 12-month low of $9.90 and a 12-month high of $16.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.52.

Daikin Industries,Ltd. manufactures, distributes, and sells air-conditioning and refrigeration equipment, and chemical products in Japan, the Americas, China, Asia, Europe, Europe, and internationally. The company’s air-conditioning and refrigeration equipment products include room air-conditioning systems; air purifiers; heat-pump hot-water supply and room-heating systems; packaged air-conditioning systems; multiple air-conditioning systems for office buildings; air-conditioning systems for facilities and plants; heat reclaim ventilators; freezers; water chillers; turbo refrigerator equipment; air-handling units; air filters; industrial dust collectors; marine-type container refrigeration; and refrigerating and freezing showcases.

