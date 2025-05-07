Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) Given New $4.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by HC Wainwright from $9.00 to $4.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on EKSO. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ekso Bionics in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on Ekso Bionics from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th.

Get Ekso Bionics alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Ekso Bionics

Ekso Bionics Stock Performance

NASDAQ EKSO opened at $0.43 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $12.56 million, a P/E ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Ekso Bionics has a 12-month low of $0.34 and a 12-month high of $1.53.

Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.01). Ekso Bionics had a negative net margin of 62.95% and a negative return on equity of 83.09%. The business had revenue of $3.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Ekso Bionics will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ekso Bionics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc designs, develops, sells, and rents exoskeleton products in the Americas, Germany, Poland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in two segments, EksoHealth and EksoWorks. The EksoHealth segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets exoskeletons for applications in the medical markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ekso Bionics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ekso Bionics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.