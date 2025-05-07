Progyny (PGNY) Expected to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Free Report) is projected to post its Q1 2025 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 8th. Analysts expect Progyny to post earnings of $0.45 per share and revenue of $307.86 million for the quarter.

Progyny Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of PGNY opened at $23.36 on Wednesday. Progyny has a 12-month low of $13.39 and a 12-month high of $33.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.40.

Get Progyny alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PGNY. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Progyny from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Progyny from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Progyny from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Progyny from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Progyny currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.64.

About Progyny

(Get Free Report)

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Progyny Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progyny and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.